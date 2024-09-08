McGee, Angela A.



Age 47, of Dayton, lost her battle with cancer on the early morning of September 1, 2024. Angela is survived by her children, Austin Davis and Lindsey Davis; and dear friend, Mary Ellen, whom she loved dearly. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 11:00AM at Woodland Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Angela will be laid to rest following the service in the mausoleum. For complete obituary and expressions of sympathy visit www.routsong.com.



