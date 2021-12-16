McFARLAND, Rick E.



Rick E. McFarland, 73, passed away December 11, 2021, at



Kettering Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Ray and Ginny McFarland; 2 sisters; and his son, Travis. Rick is survived by his wife, Sue McFarland; son, Rick (Heather) and their daughter Ashley; daughters, Sabrina and Yulonda; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Full Gospel Outreach Church, Middletown. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com