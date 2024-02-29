McFarland, George

McFarland, Jr., George L.

Age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Miami Valley South in the evening on Sunday, February 25th. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, their wives and five grandchildren all of whom he cherished. Visitation 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

