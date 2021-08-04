McFARLAND,



Darryl Wayne



58, of Centerville, Ohio, beloved son, brother, husband and father, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021. He was born to George and Rella (Worthman) McFarland on



October 3, 1962. Darryl



enjoyed an idyllic childhood with his parents and two brothers and after becoming a



father, strove to provide the same for his own children. On July 27, 1996, he commenced 25 years of marriage to Molly Perry. Darryl and Molly have two children, Kaylah and Perry. He leaves his brothers Keith



(Maria) McFarland and Ron (Mary) McFarland. He also leaves his in-laws Sally Perry, Eileen (Bob) Luby, Joe (Julie) Perry, Dan (Kim) Perry, Amy Perry and Brian (Jeannie) Perry. In addition, he was "Uncle D" to Stephanie, Georgia and Derek McFarland, Mathew Luby, Claire (Doug) Colton, Andrew Luby, Caitlin, Robby, Nathan, Tommy, Katie and Anna Perry. A proud alumnus of Central State University '84, Darryl was a member of the NAIA 1983 Men's Academic All-America



Outdoor Track and Field Team. Upon graduation, Darryl began his professional career at the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA), where he coincidently met Molly. Darryl later transferred to the Department of Energy (DoE) where he



entered management. He took pride in developing and mentoring his team. Darryl retired from DoE in 2019 after 34 years of US Government service. Darryl made countless friends at both DCAA and DoE. He met his best friend for life Reggie McDaniel while running track post college. Darryl's pride and joy were his children. He shared his love of sports, movies, family vacations, his Mom's cooking (fried chicken and chocolate cake) and superheroes with them. He loved to watch/coach his children in all sports, of course his favorite



always being track and field. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 6, at 10:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Centerville. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Central State University or St. Vincent DePaul. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to



