McEvoy, John P.



John P. McEvoy, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on March 13, 2023, at the age of 85, in Centerville, Ohio. He was born on December 18, 1937, in Dearborn, Michigan, to the late John R. McEvoy and Ann Hnatio. John was a devoted family man and is survived by his long-term partner, Dalene "Dee" Pearson; brother, Robert McEvoy; daughters, Suzanne Buxbaum and Kathryn McEvoy; grandchildren, John Buxbaum, Colin Buxbaum, and Glen Buxbaum; and numerous other loved ones. John served his country with pride and honor in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. His time in the military instilled a sense of adventure in him, and he developed a passion for travel that continued throughout his life. John enjoyed scuba diving in Belize, Hawaii, and the Florida Keys, where he found beauty and exhilaration beneath the waves. John's talents extended beyond his love for travel. He was a gifted craftsman, always working on something new in his workshop. He also had a successful career as a stockbroker, where he helped many people achieve their financial goals. A visitation will be held from 4 PM to 6 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville. The funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the same location. John will be laid to rest at Centerville Cemetery. John will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who will forever cherish the memories of his adventurous spirit, talent, and unwavering love. May he rest in peace. Instead of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a charity in support of Ukraine relief efforts in John McEvoy's name.

