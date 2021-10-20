McELROY, John

McELROY, Sr., John A.



John A. McElroy Sr., 69, of Enon, went to be with his Lord, Monday, September 18, 2021. He was born January 17, 1952, in Springfield, to the late Richard and Rita McElroy Sr. John was an active member of the West Enon Church of God. He retired from the Department of Agriculture, and enjoyed woodworking and playing keyboard at church. John is



survived by his wife, Anna Bremer McElroy, four sons; Tim White of Springfield, John and Melinda McElroy, Jr. of Havelock, North Carolina, Keith and Pamela White of Springfield, and Kevin White of Springfield, five siblings; Barb, Mary, Ed, Jim and Teresa, nine grandchildren; Evelyn, Timothy, Emily,



Andrew, Joey, Nathan, Kylee, Gracie and J.J., four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Patricia, and two brothers, Richard and Tom. Visitation will be held 6-8 Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snyder Road, Fairborn. A funeral service will be conducted Noon Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the church with Pastor Earl Litman officiating. Burial will follow the service in Ferncliff Cemetery. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting John's family with his final wishes.



