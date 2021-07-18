McELFRESH, Sidney Rae



Sidney Rae McElfresh, age 87, departed this life on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Born November 1, 1933, in Zanesville, Ohio, to P.H. and Elsie (Szirbek) McElfresh. He was a graduate of Frazeysburg High School, Class of 1951 and the Gale Institute of Minneapolis in 1952 where he earned a certificate in



Railroad Telegraphy. He was blessed with 65 years of marriage to his life-long sweetie Iris (Richter), who passed away in 2019. After 38 years, Sid retired from CSX Railroad then was



semi-retired for 13 years while working in facility support at Sears Dayton Mall. Sid never knew a stranger. He loved to tell jokes and stories and found common interests with everyone he met, whether locally or abroad on one of the many



Caribbean cruises he and Iris enjoyed. A farm boy at heart, he took pleasure in gardening, watching birds at the feeder, and the challenges of fixing just about anything; jury-rigging was his specialty. Sid was a generous man, donating 10 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross during his lifetime. He was a member of Church of the Cross United Methodist in Kettering. In addition to his wife and parents, Sid was preceded in death by siblings Jane Kinney, Bernice Behler, Bob McElfresh, Tom McElfresh, and Marilyn Hellwarth, and daughter-in-law, Sandy McElfresh. He is survived by children Thomas McElfresh of Centerville, Cynthia (Mike) Peters of Bellbrook, and Joan



(Patrick) Leonard of Upper Arlington; grandchildren Sarah (Jonathan) Taulbee, Laura McElfresh, Tyler (Bethany) Peters, Megan (Andrew) Shough, Daniel and Sam Leonard; four great-grandsons Scott, Joshua, Oliver, and Liam. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021. Burial David's Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Church of the Cross United Methodist Church Emergency Fund to aid those in the community needing financial assistance or the American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

