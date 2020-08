McELFRESH, Allene M. Age 89, of Fairfield, passed away on August 18, 2020. Visitation will be Tues., August 25, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield 45014. Graveside services 1:30 p.m., St. Stephens Cemetery. Full obituary www.avancefuneralhome.com