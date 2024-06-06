McEldowney, Ralph H.



McEldowney, Ralph H. age 87 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2024. He was born on August 2, 1936 in Dayton, OH to the late Ralph R. and Anna McEldowney. Ralph retired from the City of Dayton after 41 years of service, concluding his career as the City Engineer from 1996-2000. He was president of the Montgomery County Chapter of Public Employee Retirees Incorporated (PERI) for 19 years. Ralph was a very active and longtime member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church including St. Vincent DePaul. Ralph also spent over 20 years serving many people through the Northeast Churches Food Pantry. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nancy L and his parents. He is survived by his children Ralph A. (Karen Dassinger), Cheryl (Ben) Farnum, Kevin (Mako); grandchildren Kathryn Farnum (Nikita Lachapelle), Sarah and Laura Farnum, Abi McEldowney; sister Kathleen (Frank) Hire and brother John (Kathy) and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM Saturday June 8, 2024 at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church 4144 Cedar Ridge Rd. Dayton Oh 45414. Burial immediately to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-7pm Friday June 7, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Martyrs' McAuley Hall building fund. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



