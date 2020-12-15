X

McDONALD, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

McDONALD, Shirley A.

Shirley A. McDonald, age 81, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Shirley was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 19, 1939, to

the late Ray and Geraldine (Trumbo) Hurst. Shirley

married Eddie "Mick" F. McDonald, Jr. on November 2, 1957. Shirley was a loving,

devoted wife and mother.

After her children graduated from school, she went on to work at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company where she retired from after 25 years. Shirley is

survived by her daughter, Toni Jo (Billy Keen) Moore; son,

Eddie Ray (Elizabeth) McDonald; grandchildren, Darren (Kerri) McDonald, Daniel McDonald, Erica (Chris) Poplin-Lovett,

Joshua Moore and Brittney Moore; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Karsen and Kash McDonald, Cami and Brooklyn McDonald, Aiden, Ava and Auna Burns. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Mick and her brother, Donald Hurst. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to American Lung Association.

On-line condolences may be made at


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.