McDONALD, Shirley A.



Shirley A. McDonald, age 81, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Shirley was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 19, 1939, to



the late Ray and Geraldine (Trumbo) Hurst. Shirley



married Eddie "Mick" F. McDonald, Jr. on November 2, 1957. Shirley was a loving,



devoted wife and mother.



After her children graduated from school, she went on to work at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company where she retired from after 25 years. Shirley is



survived by her daughter, Toni Jo (Billy Keen) Moore; son,



Eddie Ray (Elizabeth) McDonald; grandchildren, Darren (Kerri) McDonald, Daniel McDonald, Erica (Chris) Poplin-Lovett,



Joshua Moore and Brittney Moore; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Karsen and Kash McDonald, Cami and Brooklyn McDonald, Aiden, Ava and Auna Burns. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Mick and her brother, Donald Hurst. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to American Lung Association.



On-line condolences may be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com