McDONALD,



Sandra Brooks



Age 83, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away February 18, 2022. Sandra gallantly battled Parkinson's Disease and it's many complications. Sandra was born in Dayton, Ohio, and was preceded in death by her



parents, Charles Raymond and Mabel (Epley) Brooks of Russellville, Kentucky. Sandra is survived by her daughter and



son-in-law, Diane and Jerry Waldner of Scottsdale, Arizona. Sandra was a proud graduate of Kiser High School and the University of Cincinnati. She spent her professional life as an accountant. She moved to the Russellville/Bowling Green area to take care of her mother and worked at the Bowling Green Wal-Mart. Later in life she moved to be near her daughter. Sandra was an avid traveler and enjoyed her trips to Europe, The Holy Land, Guatemala, and many trips around the United States. Sandra was a lover of all animals, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal charity or The Assistance Fund (www.tafcares.org). A memorial service is not planned at this time.

