McDonald, Karen A.



63, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born to Kenneth Walker & Nancy Sharrit on Oct. 3, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Young; step-mom, Beverly Walker; grandparents, Bill & Irma Sharrit. Survived by her father, Kenneth Walker; daughter, Ashley Clark (Jason Ragland); son, Mitchell McDonald (Naomi Brady); granddaughters, Aubrey Clark & Ava McDonald; sister, Crystal Krieger (Dustin); brothers, Todd Walker (Dawn) & Steven Scott (Terri); and many other relatives & friends. The family will receive friends 11:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Michael Malcosky, officiating. The burial will follow at Willow View Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Vandalia Fire & Police in honor of their care and service. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com