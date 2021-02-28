MCDONALD, Joanne



Age 85 of Dayton, OH, passed away on February 18, 2021. She was born April 27, 1935, to the late Rupert Taylor and Celestine Camp. She was also preceded in death by: her husband, Charles McDonald; son, Mark Shoecraft, Sr.; (2) brothers, Clarence Taylor, Sr. and Ernest Camp. Joanne is survived by: (2) sons, James (Diana) Shoecraft, Jr. and



Craig Shoecraft, Sr.; (7) grandchildren, (15) great-grandchildren and (1) great-great-grandchild; (1) sister, Linda (Joseph) Weatherspoon; a host of other family members and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH, with Rev. Robert Hunt, Officiating, Rev. P.E. Henderson, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery.


