journal-news logo
X

McDONALD, Coralee

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

McDONALD, Coralee "Corky"

80, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, in her home. Corky was born

August 15, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Roger

Lamar and Zeva Viola (Moon) Swartzbaugh. She was a

faithful member of Rockway

Lutheran Church. Survivors

include her husband of 62 years, Harold McDonald; two sons, Mike (Luann Jones) McDonald and Mark McDonald;

seven grandchildren, Josh (Abby) McDonald, Jason McDonald, Kianna McDonald, Ashley (Nate Parker) McDonald, Miranda (Jacob) Dooley, Austin Miller and Justin McDonald; eight great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Janice (Jim) Sheridan; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Burns. Her

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 6 at 1:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bill Schwochow officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial

donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
MALAS, Alma
2
KOGLER, Charlotte
3
LAREW, James
4
HOBBS, David
5
Mansperger, Barbara
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top