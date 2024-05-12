In Loving Memory of Alverta McDonald
6/27/1929 - 7/22/2020
You've always been there to reassure and encourage each member our family. You've passed on family's traditions and valves that matter most. Your words have guided me, your faith in me has built me up, and your love for me gets me through. I'm grateful for you. There aren't enough words to thank you for what you've given but I hope knew how much you were appreciated and loved.
Happy Mother's Day
Love, Your Son Harold
McDonald, Alverta
