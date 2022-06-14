McDERMOTT, James A. "Jim"



Age 94, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center.



Jim graduated from Wilmington High School, class of '44. He then attended University of Cincinnati where he was was drafted into the Army during WWII and received the victory medal for his honorable service to our country. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Wilmington College where he met his wife and partner of 70 years, Eula. He then went on to earn a Master's Degree from Xavier University. He retired from



Dayton Public Schools in 1978, after 30 years of teaching and coaching football. He was passionate about football and coached for an additional 16 years at the University of



Dayton, officially retiring as a coach in 1993. He was a member of the St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Kettering for 58 years.



Jim, or Coach Mac, was a humble man with great strength of character that was built on quiet determination and a passion for leading and supporting the young people he taught and coached. He made a life changing difference in so many of their lives. As a teacher Jim ran a very tight ship with



thorough teaching methods and providing meaningful activities for learning with outside speakers, lectures and frequent testing to ensure that his students were well prepared for



living an adult life.



Jim had a love of adventure that he pursued in his traditional yearly trips to Canada for fishing and bird hunting in Iowa and Southern Ohio. Later in life he discovered his great love of all things Irish, the history, the country, the people, the



music, the hiking and of course the pubs. He made 14 trips to "the Motherland" which provided stories and memories that will be retold and cherished forever. His love for his family and the wisdom and guidance he provided them is immeasurable and will live on through generations. His presence and love will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by one sister, Joann McDermott. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Eula; two sons,



Patrick (Nancy) and John (Jean) McDermott; two daughters, Maureen and Anna McDermott; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be held at Miami Cemetery in Corwin. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coach James McDermott, University of Dayton's Football Scholarship Foundation or a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.

