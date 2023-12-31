McDaniel, Reginald

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

McDaniel, Reginald Eugene

Age 80, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday January 6, 2024, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45406. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buergler, Carl
2
Robison, Helen
3
Arnold, Barbara
4
Burton, Roberta
5
Cox, Ernest
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top