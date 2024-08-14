McDaniel (Leffler), Carol Ann



age 83, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio passed away on August 12, 2024 at Kettering Hospital in Hamilton. She was born on June 8, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of James and Virginia (Hunt) Leffler. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Marietta "Ha-Ha" and Ed "Bud" Hunt. She graduated from Loretto High School in Louisville and on September 26, 1959, she married Lawrence "Larry" McDaniel. Carol was a former member of the Hamilton Harmonettes and the Queen City Chorus and was an active member at St. Aloysius Church in Shandon. She is survived by six children, Colleen (Mark) McPheron, Maureen (Tim Ryan) McDaniel, Barry (Sherry) McDaniel, Katie (Rick) Parks, Jenny (Brandon) Drexler, and Mike McDaniel; seventeen grandchildren, Molly McPheron, Daniel McPheron, Joel Sackenheim, Ben (Drewcilla) Rheimer, Bridget Sackenheim, Luke (Julia) Weeb, Morgan Sackenheim, and Trenton Sackenheim, Lauren McDaniel, Shelby (Kevin) Kiley, Joseph McDaniel, Andrew Parks, Bradley Parks, Carly (Ryan) Hulmes, Jacob (Olivia) Tregoning, Olivia Tregoning and Matthew Drexler; twelve great grandchildren; three sisters; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her aunt and uncle, one brother, one sister, and her husband, Larry. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Friday, August 16, 2024 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church, P.O. Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



