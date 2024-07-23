McDade, Deborah

Obituaries
X

McDade (Hampton), Deborah "Debbie"

sadly passed away on July 18, 2024, at the age of 73. She was a wonderful mother, always there when we needed her the most, offering abundant support, wisdom, and love. A friend to many, she was a cherished member of the Dayton, Ohio community, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and strength. She is survived by her sister (Sharon Hampton), brother (Bruce Hampton), her three sons, Lawrence, Eric, and Eugene, many grandchildren, and countless friends who felt her warmth and generosity. Visitation 9:30 AM. Family will receive friends 10:30 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Friday, July 26, 2024 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Baden, James
3
Collopy, Judith
4
Hathazy, Sierra
5
Smith, Barbara
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top