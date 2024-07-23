McDade, Deborah

McDade (Hampton), Deborah "Debbie"



sadly passed away on July 18, 2024, at the age of 73. She was a wonderful mother, always there when we needed her the most, offering abundant support, wisdom, and love. A friend to many, she was a cherished member of the Dayton, Ohio community, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and strength. She is survived by her sister (Sharon Hampton), brother (Bruce Hampton), her three sons, Lawrence, Eric, and Eugene, many grandchildren, and countless friends who felt her warmth and generosity. Visitation 9:30 AM. Family will receive friends 10:30 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Friday, July 26, 2024 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



