McCUTCHEON, Donald W.



DONALD W. McCUTCHEON, age 82, of Rockwood, Tennessee and formerly of Springfield, passed away on November 23, 2023. He was born in Springfield on September 2, 1941, the son of Paul and Phyllis (McAfee) McCutcheon. Donald cherished spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and boating. When he was able, he also enjoyed visiting local casinos. Donald leaves behing his beloved wife, Sue McCutcheon; son, Matthew (Melissa) McCutcheon; daughter, Sonja (Joseph) Peredo; step-son, Andrew Klein; grandchildren, Amanda (John) Parks, Melissa (Joshua) Peaco, Joshua (Monica) Peredo, Tabitha (Joseph) Endicott, Devon McCutcheon, Devon Messner and Logan McCutcheon; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Derrick), Hannah, Lydia, Claire, Rachel, Maelynn, Emmeline, Titus, Adeliegh, Brody, Kolton and Elliana, along with a great-great grandchild, Liberty. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Phyllis McCutcheon along with an aunt, Patricia O'Laughlin. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, December 1, 2023 from 12:30-1:30 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Donald's life will begin at 1:30pm, Rev. Vicki Downing officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral