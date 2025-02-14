McCurdy, Ronald M. "Ron"



Ronald M. "Ron" McCurdy, 77, of Hudson, Indiana passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Ron was born on June 30, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late Maurice and Delores (Applegate) McCurdy. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1972. He worked at International Harvester for 42 years before retiring. He also was a retired farmer in the Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio area. He was a member of UAW 57 as well as DeKalb County Horsemen's Association. In his free time, he enjoyed playing cards, woodworking, antiques, and fishing. He also loved horses and all the activities that involved them. Surviving family include his son, Martin McCurdy; daughter, Lauren (Josiah) Simms; grandchildren, Marcella, McClain, Olivia, and Luke; great grandson, Lantyn; siblings, Joan, Gary, Marcia, and Jim; and many nieces and nephews, including Debby Seafolk, whom helped him greatly. A funeral service will be 2:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2025 at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 State Road 37, Harlan, Indiana with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery, rural Harlan. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Riley Hospital for Children. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.hockemeyerfuneralhome.com



