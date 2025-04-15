McCullough, Phyllis Patricia



Phyllis Patricia McCullough, age 94, of Stone Mountain, GA, departed this life Thursday, April 3, 2025. Celebration of Life 11 am Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. 5th St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



