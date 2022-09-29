McCULLOUGH,



Annie Howard



Smiley was born on February 15, 1931. Mother Smiley went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2022. She was employed with Butler County as a Social Worker to care for people in their homes. Then she was transferred to Children Protective Service where she worked diligently for 29 Years. Mother Smiley was faithful to God and loved her home church, Mt. Ebal United Holy Church and served Mt. Ebal United Holy Church Faithfully until her passing. Mother Smiley leaves to cherish her memories, her children Nolan Smiley of Decatur, Alabama, Sharon Smiley – Minniefield of Hamilton, Ohio, Rosette Smiley of Hamilton, Ohio, Millicent Smiley of Hamilton, Ohio, Priscilla Smiley – Aladejebi (Abimbola Aladejebi) of Fairfield, Ohio, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Mt. Ebal United Holy Church, 555 S. Front St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

