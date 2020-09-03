MCCULLEY, Robert A. Robert A. McCulley, tragically passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, and will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him. Rob was born on July 17, 1963, in Topeka, Kansas. His parents were Leslie Dean McCulley and Vivian (Gregory) McCulley. While working at Gage 4 movie theater in Topeka, he met the love of his life, Susan (Carey) McCulley. The high school sweethearts have been together for 40 years and married for 36. He and "My Susie" moved to Ohio after they married and have lived in and around Middletown for 35 years. Rob is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Katie (Bill) Reinemeyer; son, Dylan (Amber) McCulley; grandchildren, Vivian and Bo; twin brother, Richard McCulley; sister, Pam Clark; nephew, Ryan (Sarah) Clark and niece, Rachel; cousin, Patty Miller and her daughter, Kylie, sister-in-law Vicki (Randy) Trembly, nieces, Paige Trembly and Alison (Joshua) Shore; biological father, Fred (Patti) Pou and their daughter, Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Vivian and Dean. Rob, a mechanical engineer, worked at Ransohoff Cleaning Technology Group, where he was a project manager. But his passion was photography, which he began in high school and continued the rest of his life. He was the man behind the lens and captured many memories from Bishop Fenwick High School, St. John XXIII School and Holy Family Parish. He also was an active volunteer for the church, working as a member of the technology crew and taking many pictures. Rob was a fierce family man and a tireless worker. He could be found on the sidelines, behind the scenes, behind a camera or the voice at the Fenwick Festival. To know him was to know his huge smile, his loud laugh and his zest for life. He was everyone's friend, even if you just met him. A celebration of his life will be held outside on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. John XXIII School, 3806 Manchester Rd,, Middletown. Masks are required to attend celebration. Lunch will follow. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St, Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - St. John XXIII School, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

