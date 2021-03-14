X

McCREARY, Billy

McCREARY, Chief Master Sergeant USAF (Ret),

Billy J. "Mac"

Age 92, of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born May 23, 1928, in Akron, OH, to the late John and Iva McCreary. He retired from the United States Air Force after 28 years of service. He belonged to the New Carlisle Lodge 100 F&AM and was made a 32nd Degree

Mason in Paris, France, in May 1960, his Masonic membership exceeded 55 years. "Mac" was also a Life member of the American Legion, VFW, DAV and was a Charter Member of the AMVETS Post 148, Medway, OH. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for service in Vietnam. Mac is survived by his wife Betty; daughters Judy (Donald) Barker and Beverly Jarrell; sons David (Mary) McCreary and Brian (Judy) McCreary; step-son Harold Bartley; and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan Dale; brother John McCreary, Jr.; step-daughter Sandra Mossbarger; step-son

Michael Bartley; step-mother Peggy McCreary; step-father Bud Townsen; and grandson Matthew Jarrell. A memorial service to honor Mac will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.




