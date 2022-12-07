McCREARY, Betty



89, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born February 12, 1933, in Ashcamp, KY, the daughter of Arthur and Anna Potter. Betty is survived by her son Harold Bartley; sisters Pat Shupe and Edna Ray; grandchildren Tina Marie (Brian) Miller and Terri Lynn Bartley; great-grandchildren Christina Wright and Keith and Kevin Miller; and two nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Joe "Mac" McCreary. Betty's wishes were to be cremated and her ashes buried next to her husband Mac in Medway Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



