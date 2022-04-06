McCREADY, Thomas Cecil



Thomas Cecil McCready, age 49, formerly of Brookville, Ohio, New Hudson, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 1, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Norma J. McCready; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Jimmy Wolf; dear nephew, Matthew Wolf; and dear niece, Jenny Wolf, all of Vandalia, Ohio. In addition to his immediate family, Tom is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins from the McCready and Burkett families as well as numerous close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Lee McCready. After graduating from Brookville High School in 1990, Tom earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Mechanical Engineering from GMI Engineering & Management Institute. He later completed an MBA at the University of Michigan. His accomplished 30-year engineering and business career included employment at General Motors, Delphi, and most recently, Harley-Davidson. In addition to his professional endeavors, Tom served for nearly 20 years as a decorated instructor for the Society of Automotive Engineers. His hobbies included motorcycling, auto racing, and playing the guitar. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, located at 950 Albert Road in Brookville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 12:00 noon, also at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately thereafter at Pyrmont Cemetery in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family and friends respectfully suggest donations in his memory to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) or the National Motorcycle Safety Fund (nmsfund.org).

