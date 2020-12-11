McCRAY, Mary

McCRAY (White), Mary Elizabeth



Departed this life November 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by mother and father Clifton Sr. and Cresma White;



sisters Gloria Watts, Marlene Wilson, Jacqueline Carter and



Ellen White; brothers Gerald White and Clifton White Jr. Mary leaves to cherish her memory, daughter LaeLonnie McCray and grandchildren Laia and Trenton Lee. Family will receive guests December 12, 2020, 10am – 11am followed by funeral services at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio.

