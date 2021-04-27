McCOY, Robert H.



Age 89 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of Joseph B. and Bonnita (Kelley) McCoy on April 22, 1932, in Hillsboro, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Rose Mccoy of 53 years; daughter Brenda Cotton; infant son Robert Clark McCoy. Robert is survived by his loving granddaughter Jennifer Moore of Springfield; 2 great-grandsons Andy and Jacob Moore. Robert was a loving grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Robert served his country in the United States Army. After his military career he spent many years working as a truck driver. Robert was well known in the community to lend a helping hand whenever a request was made. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Richards, Raff, &



Dunbar Memorial Home.



