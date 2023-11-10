McCoy, Lawrence Edward "Larry"



McCoy, Lawrence (Larry) Edward, died November 6, 2023. He was born June 14, 1935 in Springfield, Ohio and was the youngest son of George and Olive McCoy. His brothers George (Bud), Herman (Mac) and John, as well as his two sisters, Opal Leach and Marjorie Lantz all preceded him in death. A graduate of Springfield High School and Wittenberg University, he spent most of his life in industrial sales with OMCO Products, Thomas Tape Company, and various divisions of International Paper Company. Larry was a member, council member and council president of First Lutheran Church. At Wittenberg, Larry was a member of Beta Theta Pi, Blue Key Honor, Varsity Debate, president of Student Senate and lettered in Tennis. His local community service included being president of Community Welfare Council, Mental Health & Recovery Board, Clark County Hearing & Speech, Springfield Kiwanis Club, and Clark County Historical Society. Larry also chaired the Wittenberg Kiwanis Basketball Classic for many years. He is survived by his daughter Melissa (John) Horn of Louisville, KY; his son Larry Scott McCoy of Melbourne, FL; two grandsons Taylor (Ashley) Horn of Louisville, KY and Alec (Sydney) Horn of Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Carole McCoy. Visitation will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Monday from 12:00pm  2:00pm. Burial services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, Wittenberg University, or Clark County Historical Society.



