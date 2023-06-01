McCoy, Jessie M.



Jessie M. McCoy, 89, formerly of Middletown, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on April 2, 1934 in Piedmont, AL. Cherishing her memory is son, Larry (Denise); and daughter, Jean "Sissy" Churchwell (Clifford); 3 grandchildren; and sister, Rosie Lee Thompson (Donald). Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 pm with family receiving friends an hour prior on Friday, June 2, 2023 at New Life Christian Center, 4009 Riverview Avenue, Middletown, OH. Interment Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown.

