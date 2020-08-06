McCOY, Hazel F. Age 99 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Butler County Care Facility. She was born on February 5, 1921, in Cedar Grove, Indiana, the daughter of the late Samuel and Ollie (Boone) Courtney. In 1939, she married Joseph A. McCoy in Covington, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 1980. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Peggy Jo (Wayne) Taylor; grandchildren, Joseph (Shirley) Taylor and Michelle Eaton; great-grandchildren, Amanda and Hannah Taylor and Noah and Joseph Eaton. Hazel was also preceded in death by her siblings, Arlington, Jack, Paul, Elmer, Della, Trusie and Edna. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

