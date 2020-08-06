Breaking News

Medical helicopter called to crash involving train in Butler County

X

MCCOY, HAZEL

Obituaries | 9 hours ago

McCOY, Hazel F. Age 99 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Butler County Care Facility. She was born on February 5, 1921, in Cedar Grove, Indiana, the daughter of the late Samuel and Ollie (Boone) Courtney. In 1939, she married Joseph A. McCoy in Covington, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 1980. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Peggy Jo (Wayne) Taylor; grandchildren, Joseph (Shirley) Taylor and Michelle Eaton; great-grandchildren, Amanda and Hannah Taylor and Noah and Joseph Eaton. Hazel was also preceded in death by her siblings, Arlington, Jack, Paul, Elmer, Della, Trusie and Edna. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.