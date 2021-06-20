McCORMICK, Nancy



Catherine Fillingham



Born June 4,1930, passed away peacefully after a full and joyful life. Nancy was born in St. Louis, and moved to Ohio with her family as a child. She



attended Ohio Wesleyan where she met and later



married her husband of 52 years, Kenneth McCormick. She



received her Masters in Education from Miami University and taught upper elementary and middle school students for over two decades. Nancy was a vibrant, smart, playful, loving woman, who prized winning any game she played. If she



happened to lose, she was magnanimous; but if she won, she let you know it! Nancy was a life-long learner; including juggling, fire-fighting (senior training), computer science and over ten years of Spanish 1 lessons at UD. She was a terrific role model, and supported her family in every endeavor. Her spirit and personality couldn't help but attract friends at every encounter.



Nancy is survived by her daughters, Karen McCormick and Joan Verlingo; her grandchildren, Kristin Siefker, Nicholas Verlingo, and Firoozeh Nourizadeh; and her great-grandchildren, Colin and Kara Siefker.



A memorial service will be held 4:30 pm, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45429 with burial of cremains immediately



following the service. On line condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com