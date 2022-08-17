McCONNELL, Martin Lee



Passed away suddenly Saturday, August 6th, after emergency surgery. He was proud to be born in Simi Valley, CA, December 12, 1963. His 58 years, 7 months and 25 days were filled with love. Martin was the best son, brother and friend a person could have. He is survived by his mother Phyllis McConnell West, son Benjamin Matthew Kimball (McConnell) Toerner, siblings Tina (Terry), Michael (Anita), Billy, Marilyn (Scott) and Carolyn (John). Services were held privately. If you wish to be notified of the MEMORIAL details please contact family at tina_mullen@hotmail.com. We appreciate your kind words, thoughts and prayers.

