McCONNELL, David



Age 69, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born May 11, 1951, to Charles and Betty (Specht) McConnell in Middletown, OH. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was



employed several years by



Marvin's TV Repair as a repair and tech person. He was a member of the Middletown Hamm Operator's Club. David is survived by mother, Betty McConnell of Union Point, GA; daughter, Ashley McConnell of Centerville, OH; special friend, Angella Burbrink of Hamilton, OH; brother, Edward Lee McConnell of Middletown, OH; and sister, Debbie Strawser of Union Point, GA. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lee McConnell. A Celebration of Life Service - Graveside will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to Alcohol Anonymous, 20 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



