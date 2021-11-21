McCOMBS, Shirley Dean



85, of Springfield, passed away November 17, 2021, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born January 2, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Philip and Edna Mae (Wasner)



Rinehart. Shirley enjoyed bowling, tending to her cats and spending time with her loving family. She was a graduate of Northeastern High School and the Community Hospital School of Nursing and had been



employed as a nurse for many years, working for Dr. Fippen, the Ohio Masonic Home, Community Hospital and Dr. Pam Bucklew. Survivors include one son; Todd "Taz" (Terry) McCombs, grandchildren; Caleb (Bobbie) McCombs, Sandy Blair, Andrew (Brandi) McCombs, Rachel (Chris) Miller, John Philip (Briana) McCombs and Jessica (Dustin) Boyer, several great-grandchildren, one sister; Bonda (Doug) Hawks and



numerous nieces and nephews including special niece; Gloria Hobbs. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; John E. McCombs, sons; Steve McCombs and David McCombs, granddaughter; Scarlett McCombs, great-granddaughter; Reanna Blair and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Vern Horne officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30AM in the chapel. Burial will follow. Shirley's family would like to give special thanks to Forest Glen and Ohio Hospice for all of their kindness and compassionate care. Arrangements are



being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

