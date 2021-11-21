journal-news logo
X

McCOMBS, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McCOMBS, Shirley Dean

85, of Springfield, passed away November 17, 2021, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born January 2, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Philip and Edna Mae (Wasner)

Rinehart. Shirley enjoyed bowling, tending to her cats and spending time with her loving family. She was a graduate of Northeastern High School and the Community Hospital School of Nursing and had been

employed as a nurse for many years, working for Dr. Fippen, the Ohio Masonic Home, Community Hospital and Dr. Pam Bucklew. Survivors include one son; Todd "Taz" (Terry) McCombs, grandchildren; Caleb (Bobbie) McCombs, Sandy Blair, Andrew (Brandi) McCombs, Rachel (Chris) Miller, John Philip (Briana) McCombs and Jessica (Dustin) Boyer, several great-grandchildren, one sister; Bonda (Doug) Hawks and

numerous nieces and nephews including special niece; Gloria Hobbs. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; John E. McCombs, sons; Steve McCombs and David McCombs, granddaughter; Scarlett McCombs, great-granddaughter; Reanna Blair and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Vern Horne officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30AM in the chapel. Burial will follow. Shirley's family would like to give special thanks to Forest Glen and Ohio Hospice for all of their kindness and compassionate care. Arrangements are

being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NASH, Betty
2
JENKINS, Janet
3
HANNAHS, Ina
4
GIBSON, Marian
5
DYER, Kevin
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top