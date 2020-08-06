MCCOMBS-CAMPBELL, Talana Chantelle Born October 16, 1989, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 23, 2020. Talana graduated from the Isis Institute of Manufacturing, Class of 2008. She was an employee of Buckeye Senior Care and Golden Heart Senior Care, both of Dayton, Ohio. Talana was a devoted and beloved member of Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, Dayton, where she faithfully served as the Assistant Youth President. She will be remembered for her loving and generous heart and beautiful smile. Talana enjoyed caring for the elderly at her job and working with the youth at her church. Talana was preceded in death by her loving mother, Vertis Knox, and husband, Davyion Campbell. Talana is survived by her father, James Thomas (Shirlean) McCombs; most loving and dedicated sisters, Latia Christman, Tonya (Michael) Wallace, Tenile (Roger) Gomez; siblings, DanElle McCombs, GiGi (Terry) Washington, Yolanda McCombs, Yoranda McCombs, Anthony (Marion) Dates, Justin McCombs; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends; special friend, Fantasha Town. Walk-through visitation will be held 12-1 pm Saturday, August 8, at Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, 904 Vernon Drive. Private ceremony for immediate family and church members. Pastor Steve Saucer officiating. No repass. The family would like to send a special thank you to everyone for their prayers, calls, concern and condolences sent during this extremely difficult time.

