McCOMAS, Heather M.



51, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandma. She fought an 18-year battle with lupus, survived meningitis, and had many other health obstacles along the road. Heather



never complained and was one of the strongest fighters we know. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9th from 1-3PM at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, followed by a 3PM Celebration of Life service.

