X

McCLURG, Josephine

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

McCLURG, Josephine "Joyce"

Josephine "Joyce" McClurg, 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away January 11, 2021, in Good Shepherd Village of Springfield. She was born

November 21, 1943, the daughter of Otis and Doris (Haynes) Reynolds. Joyce worked for many years with the MRDD

Society. She was a very loving, caring person who loved spending time with her family, her fur babies, and the people who she worked with. She missed her work when she became too ill to work and talked about how she wanted to go back once she recovered. She always went out of her way to help

anyone in need. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert H. McClurg; and her brother, Robert

Reynolds. She is survived by her son, Albert J. McClurg;

daughter, Sherry McClurg (Troy); her beloved granddaughter, Megan Creech (Mark) of Milford, Delaware; and special friends, Robert and Juanita Ison, Brenda Barker (Blaine), and Donnie & Flora Dooley. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the owners and caregivers at Good Shepherd for the loving care that everyone gave to our

mother. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm, Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.Services will

follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating.

Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.