McCLURE, Aaron M.



39 of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was born in Springfield, on December 9, 1981, the son of Mark A. and Linda M. (Quinn) McClure. He was a graduate of North High School, Wright State University and Clark State. He had worked for Mental Health Services of Clark and Madison Counties and as a Radiologic Technologist for Springfield Regional Medical Center. In addition to his mother, survivors include his sister and her fiancée, Amanda McClure and Scott Schaffner; two nephews, Samuel and Evan; maternal grandmother, Carol J. McClure and many aunts,



uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Anna M. and Francis E. Quinn;



paternal grandfather, Norman R. McClure and two uncles, John Jeffrey Downey and Michael McClure. Aaron was loved very much and will be missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity. A private service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

