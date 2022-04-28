journal-news logo
McClung, Bernard

ajc.com

MCCLUNG, Bernard R.

Age 74 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Mon., April 18, 2022. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

memorial service to will be held on Fri., April 29, 2022, 11:00 am with the funeral

service immediately following at Berean Missionary Church, 5900 Basore Rd., Dayton, OH 45415, Pastor Theodore Milbry, officiating. The family will

receive relatives and friends

Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RQUIRED. Interment: Woodland Arboretum & Cemetery. For full obituary, visit

www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

