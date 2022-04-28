MCCLUNG, Bernard R.
Age 74 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Mon., April 18, 2022. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity
memorial service to will be held on Fri., April 29, 2022, 11:00 am with the funeral
service immediately following at Berean Missionary Church, 5900 Basore Rd., Dayton, OH 45415, Pastor Theodore Milbry, officiating. The family will
receive relatives and friends
Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RQUIRED. Interment: Woodland Arboretum & Cemetery. For full obituary, visit
www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.
Funeral Home Information
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral