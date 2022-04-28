MCCLUNG, Bernard R.



Age 74 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Mon., April 18, 2022. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity



memorial service to will be held on Fri., April 29, 2022, 11:00 am with the funeral



service immediately following at Berean Missionary Church, 5900 Basore Rd., Dayton, OH 45415, Pastor Theodore Milbry, officiating. The family will



receive relatives and friends



Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RQUIRED. Interment: Woodland Arboretum & Cemetery. For full obituary, visit



www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.

