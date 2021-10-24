journal-news logo
MCCLOUD, Jesse

2 hours ago

MCCLOUD, Jesse J.

Born February 10th, 1958, passed away October 17th, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Sue Shepard; sister Rhonda Taylor; brothers Alfred and George McCloud; and step-daughter Crystal Mullins. He is survived by his wife Judy McCloud; step-daughter Angela (Eric) Barrett; sons Jesse McCloud, III., William (Diana) McCloud; brother Rick McCloud; sister Margaret (Pat) Gilliam; 10 grandkids; 9 great-grandkids; numerous nieces, nephews and other family. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for all their support and care. Memorial service to be held from 12 Noon to 2 PM on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, Ohio.

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

www.bradford-connellyandglickler.com

