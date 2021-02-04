McCLENDON, Brenda J.
Age 73, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday,
February 6, 2021, at Thomas
Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral