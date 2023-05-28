McClellan, Annetta F.



Annetta F. McClellan, age 63, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on May 19, 2023. She was born on December 19, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Wade and Jacklyn Pitman. Annetta graduated from Beavercreek High School, class of 1979. She went on to become a Certified Nurse Assistant and worked both for private employers and many nursing homes. Annetta is survived by her husband of 41 years Barrie McClellan; daughters Tinna (John) Bragg and Dina (Brian) Hammond; siblings Stephanie Pitman, Dennis Pitman, Brenda Derr, and Ronnie Pitman; grandchildren Nicole Bragg, Brittany Bragg, Jessica Hammond, Jenna Hammond, and Julia Hammond; great grandchildren Emma Combs, and Daniel Kennedy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 1 PM to 2 PM. Memorial service will begin at 2 PM, to be officiated by Pastor David Ball. Annetta will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery.

