X

MCCLELLAN, ANDREA

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago


McCLELLAN, Andrea Jane


72, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 28, 1947, in Barnesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Vernon and Wilda Mellott. Andrea was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy McClellan; her life partner, Foster Allan Knott; and by a cousin that was as dear as a sister, Sharon Hill. She was a retired physical therapist and a devoted

mother and grandmother. In addition to spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed crochet, puzzle books, and

especially chocolate. Andrea is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Beth McClellan, and their sons, Randy II and Willie; a brother, Mike Mellott; a stepdaughter, Talena Hill; and many more family members and friends, who will sadly miss her. Services are planned for a time when it is once again safe to gather. Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

https://www.nationalmssociety.org or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society https://www.lls.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.