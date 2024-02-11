McCleary, Marilyn

McCleary (Baldwin), Marilyn



Marilyn Baldwin McCleary, 86, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Neuvant House care facility in Lawrence, Kan.



She was born May 27, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie Baldwin. She graduated from Springfield High School and earned a degree from the University of Ohio. She later earned a master's degree from the University of Kansas.



In June 1959, Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, George Franklin McCleary Jr., who preceded her in death in June 2022. She was also preceded in death by her mother, her father, and her sister, Jane Baldwin.



She raised three sons, Joe, John, and Frank, and worked as an elementary school teacher. She taught at Woodlawn Elementary School and Quail Run Elementary School in Lawrence, Kan. She also served as the K-6 science curriculum coordinator for the Lawrence School District before her retirement.



Marilyn loved to play cards, and she played Bridge regularly with a group of friends in Lawrence. This group also traveled together across the United States and wrote a cookbook together. She and George also enjoyed attending concerts and plays at the University of Kansas, and Marilyn served as President on the board of the Friends of the Lied Executive Board for the Lied Center of Kansas. She was a fan of Kansas basketball and was a season-ticket holder for several years. She was also involved with Altrusa International for several years.



Traveling was a passion for Marilyn, especially with friends and family. She enjoyed her trips across the United States and abroad. New Zealand and Africa were among her favorite places to visit.



She was also an avid reader and enjoyed the outdoors. She would often spend her mornings on the patio drinking coffee and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed socializing with her friends, of whom there were many, often spending weekend evenings enjoying their company.



She is survived by her sons, Joe, and his wife, Heather; John, and his wife, Zoe Ann; and Frank; and her grandchildren, Eli, Evan, Audrey, and Sydney.



The family suggests memorials to the Lawrence (Kansas) Farmers Market or the Kansas Land Trust.



A celebration of life for both Marilyn and George is being planned for a later date.



