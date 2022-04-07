MCCLAIN, Norma Jean



Age 75, of Xenia, passed away Monday, March 4, 2022, at Hospitality Home in Xenia. She was born December 30, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Margaret (McQuinn) and



Edward Walter Smyth, Jr.



In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, James C. McClain.



She is survived by her 3 sons: James Edward (Regina) McClain; Jeffrey S. McClain and Jonathan Paul (Staci) McClain; a brother: Edward Clay Smyth; 5 grandchildren: Bradley S. McClain; Chelsey M. (Dewey) Vanscoy; Kaylee N. (Daniel) Frady; Kyle S. and Harlee J. McClain; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Norma was a very devoted mother, being involved in her son's activities, ranging from Homeroom Mother to helping with Boy Scouts; planning parties and making the cakes. This



involvement carried on to her grandchildren as well, reading to their classes and cheering from the sidelines at sporting events.



A celebration of her life is being planned for the near future.



