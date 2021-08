McCLAIN (Stahl),



Charlotte Jean



81 of Fairfield, passed away on August 27, 2021. She was born on August 21, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband Winston H. McClain and grandson Winston R. Riesenberg. Survived by daughters Cassandra Garland (Rob), Rene McClain, Dawn Knarich, Adriane Roa, and Jennifer Riesenberg (Joe); 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A future Memorial Service will be held.