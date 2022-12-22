MCCAULEY, William D. "Don"



Age 90 of Beavercreek, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born to Ollie and Irene McCauley on September 13, 1932, in Cynthiana, KY. Survived by his wife of 55 years Sherry (Welch), son Scott (Melinda) of Cape Canaveral, FL, son Mark (Mindy) of Liberty Township, OH, grandchildren Tiffany, Sarah and Katie, and a host of family and friends, Don served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Don served on Day-Air-Credit Union's board for several years and was Quartermaster of VFW Post 8312 of Beavercreek for 22 years. Don was an Honor Guard Member at VFW Post 8312 for 54 years. His wife and family wish to thank Dr. Kumar and all the wonderful nurses and staff for the excellent care he received at Soin Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in Don's memory. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

