McCARTY, Patricia Jean July 22, 1928 – Jan. 20, 2021

Age 92, Registered Nurse, died peacefully at home in Dayton, Ohio, January 20, 2021. She was born on July 22, 1928, to Pierce Elwood and Eleanor

Elizabeth Cummings in Indianapolis, IN, where she grew up. Patti graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis and became a nurse working in Newburgh, N.Y. She married Dyke McCarty on June 3, 1953, exactly 8 years from the day they met.

She lived in many states during her husband's USAF military career. She settled in Dayton, when he retired, but then lived in Florida, Indiana, Colorado and Virginia, before returning home to Ohio a few years ago.

Patti cared very deeply for people and it was well known that she never met a stranger. She was beloved by faithful friends from coast to coast. She was marked by her love of life, boundless energy, infectious laugh, and the joy of the Lord that she was certain to share with everyone who crossed her path. Her love for West Point was never failing, her husband and son were graduates. And, she had a special bond with her daughter who chose to follow her steps into the nursing

profession.

She leaves behind her family: children, Patrick (Sandra) McCarty and Amy McCarty (significant other, Michele); seven beautiful grandchildren, Devon, Cassandra, Brendan, Aaron, Troy, Joey, and Luke; five great-grandchildren, Jameson,

Hana, Owen, and Isaac, and Weston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dyke, and children, Bethellen and

Melissa. She will be interred in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH, on July 23, 2021.

